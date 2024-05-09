Tory Lanez Calls Joe Budden And Reveals His Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Winner

Spotify Presents: Who We Be Live
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Tory Lanez performs on stage during Spotify Presents: Who We Be Live at Alexandra Palace on November 28, 2018 in London, England.

Tory Lanez is weighing in from prison.

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Overall, this is a case that has been ongoing since the summer of 2020 although finally came to a close last year. His sentence came as quite a shock to the hip-hop world. That said, it appears as though he has been staying up to date on all things rap. Of course, the biggest story going on right now is the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Numerous diss tracks have been released, and as it stands, the majority have Kendrick in the lead.

However, it appears as though Tory has a completely different take on the matter. This news comes to us from none other than Joe Budden. Budden was on his podcast where he revealed that he spoke to Lanez recently. The singer called him from prison while Joe was at the club. Joe recounts stepping away to the bathroom where he got about a minute of phone time with the Alone At Prom crooner. As Budden explained, Lanez had Drake in the lead. As Budden explains, it didn't seem like Lanez was aware of "Meet The Grahams" or "Not Like Us."

Tory Lanez Speaks

Eventually, the prison phone operator came on and Lanez had to go. Regardless, Tory had an opinion to share, and he knew that Joe Budden was probably the best person to announce it to the world. Whether or not people care about this opinion remains to be seen. For now, there are certainly people siding with Drake, although it is most definitely a select few.

Let us know if you agree with Tory Lanez and his assessment of the beef, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Drake is really winning, or is Tory just supporting a fellow Toronto artist? Who do you have winning all of this right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

