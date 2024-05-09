Tory Lanez Calls Joe Budden And Reveals His Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Winner

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Overall, this is a case that has been ongoing since the summer of 2020 although finally came to a close last year. His sentence came as quite a shock to the hip-hop world. That said, it appears as though he has been staying up to date on all things rap. Of course, the biggest story going on right now is the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Numerous diss tracks have been released, and as it stands, the majority have Kendrick in the lead.

However, it appears as though Tory has a completely different take on the matter. This news comes to us from none other than Joe Budden. Budden was on his podcast where he revealed that he spoke to Lanez recently. The singer called him from prison while Joe was at the club. Joe recounts stepping away to the bathroom where he got about a minute of phone time with the Alone At Prom crooner. As Budden explained, Lanez had Drake in the lead. As Budden explains, it didn't seem like Lanez was aware of "Meet The Grahams" or "Not Like Us."

Tory Lanez Speaks

Eventually, the prison phone operator came on and Lanez had to go. Regardless, Tory had an opinion to share, and he knew that Joe Budden was probably the best person to announce it to the world. Whether or not people care about this opinion remains to be seen. For now, there are certainly people siding with Drake, although it is most definitely a select few.

