Tory Lanez Reveals The “Alone At Prom” Deluxe Artwork

Tory Lanez's Alone At Prom album is now almost two years old. The album has quite a few memorable tracks on it, despite being a genre switch-up for the rapper and singer. He has done plenty of R&B cuts before. Some listeners even prefer it when Tory goes into his auto-tuned crooning bag. However, this tracklist saw him go back in time with 80's pop-sounding throwbacks. Ironically, it came out a little bit before The Weeknd's full switch-up into that same lane. A great deal of people even thought Tory executed it better than his counterpart did with Dawn FM.

This is the perfect album for those late-night drives, or when you are in your feelings. The biggest highlight here is easily "The Color Violet." Its addicting beat and atmospheric tone made it an instant hit. Not too long ago, Tory announced that the project would be getting some new tracks tacked onto it. He tweeted on November 6, "I Think .. Ashton's Back #AloneAtPromDeluxe :)" Sure enough, the same day he made the official announcement on his Instagram. In that same post, he announced the visuals for "The Color Violet." Now, we have the official artwork for the deluxe.

Tory Lanez Shows Off The New Cover Art

It features the same woman who was in the music video. If you take a look at the comments section, the fans were saying she was on the cover because she tragically passed away. All the people know is that her first name is Alexa and she passed due to a rumored drug overdose. It is a touching tribute to her for sure, as she was heavily involved with the visual aspects surrounding the album. Tory's heartfelt caption reads, "Alexa I Told You, Your Legacy Would Live On Forever .. 🕊️☂️" The expanded version is due to release on November 17.

What are your initial thoughts on Tory Lanez's deluxe album art for Alone At Prom? Will this be the best deluxe edition of the year? Is this project still in your rotation?

