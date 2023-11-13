Tyler The Creator Rips Fans For Booing Drake At Camp Flog Gnaw Back In 2019

Tyler The Creator has a unique fanbase. Overall, this fanbase has taken a lot of flack over the years. Sometimes, this has been warranted and other times it is just a case of bullying. However, if one thing remains true, it is that there is a sour taste left in people's mouths from what went down in 2019. For those who need a reminder, Tyler brought out Drake during Camp Flog Gnaw. Drizzy was the surprise guest and fans did not like it at all. They booed him incessantly and it was an embarrassing display.

Although Drake tried to play it cool afterward, many noted how rude it was for Tyler's fans to do that. Even Tyler had some words for his fans back in 2019, saying “I thought bringing one of the biggest artist on the fucking planet to a music festival was fire… all jokes aside sh*t lowkey funny.” Over the weekend, Camp Flog Gnaw made its grand return, and Tyler made sure to make mention of the infamous blunder.

Read More: Tyler The Creator Admits He Has “Huge Ego” During Camp Flog Gnaw Performance

Tyler The Creator Goes In

In the video clip above, you can see Tyler The Creator performing the song "Lumberjack." There is a line in which Tyler says "I hit Drizzy and told him I had a milli’ for him." However, this time around, he made sure to change the lyric to: “I called Drizzy and you booed him last time." He then proceeded to call his crowd "assh*les" before everyone, including Tyler, bursted into laughs. Needless to say, it is good to see everyone having a fine sense of humor about what happened.

Did you got to Camp Flog Gnaw this weekend? If so, let us know some of your favorite sets from the weekend. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists. We will also continue to bring you the latest music releases.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, And Tyler, The Creator Perform “The Hillbillies” For The First Time At Camp Flog Gnaw