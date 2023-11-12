Tyler, The Creator Responds To Fans Demanding New Music At Camp Flog Gnaw

Tyler, the Creator hosted his annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival this weekend at Dodger Stadium. So far, fans at the event or tuning into live streams on Prime Video or Twitch were able to catch performances from Ice Spice, Clipse, Teezo Touchdown, Kali Uchis, and more. Of course, Tyler himself also took the stage last night. During his performance, he responded to fans' unrelenting requests for new music.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the hitmaker plans to drop anytime soon. “Y'all wanted new music?" he asked fans. "Aw, well I wanted a father. You can't get everything you ask for.” While the news is pretty disappointing for listeners eagerly anticipating a new project, many note that Tyler just unveiled Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale earlier this year, the deluxe edition of his 2021 LP.

Read More: DJ Khaled Claims He & Tyler, The Creator Are On Great Terms Despite Previous Beef

Tyler, The Creator Tells Fans They "Can't Get Everything" They Ask For

Listeners thought they could be getting some new music from the California native since he announced that he had "cr*zy" new music coming "very soon" during an interview with Pharrell that dropped in August. They were left disappointed when he later took to social media to clarify what he meant. He explained that the interview was filmed in February, ahead of the April release of Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, and that project was what he was actually referring to.

While they may not be hearing any new music from Tyler, the Creator in the near future, fans can cop some new merchandise from his brand Golf Le Fleur's new collab with Lacoste. The collection dropped in October, and boasts various head-turning pieces. Brightly-colored sweater vests, t-shirts, socks, and more are currently available for purchase on Golf Le Fleur and Lacoste's websites. What do you think of Tyler, the Creator's response to fans demanding new music? Are you disappointed with his response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator’s Music Festival Camp Flog Gnaw Will Stream On Prime Video

[Via]