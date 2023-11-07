Tyler, The Creator’s Music Festival Camp Flog Gnaw Will Stream On Prime Video

Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw music festival is making its long-awaited return this weekend. It's the first edition of the festival since 2019 and has the biggest most impressive roster of performers yet. Clipse, Dominic Fike, Earl Sweatshirt, Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, SZA, Kali Uchis, Ice Spice, Tyler, The Creator himself, and many more artists are set to take the stage during the LA festival this weekend.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that fans won't need a ticket to catch the performances. The festival will be streaming on Prime Video this weekend. Fans with an Amazon Prime account can tune in this Saturday and Sunday, November 11 and 12, to see their favorite artists from the festival perform. Fans can tune into the Camp Stage, which has a stacked Saturday lineup. Beabadoobee, Turnstle, Kali Uchis, Tyler, The Creator, Kendrick Lamar, and Baby Keem will all be taking the stage. On Sunday, Dominic Fike, Rex Orange County, and SZA will take the festivals main stage. Check out the announcement below.

Camp Flog Gnaw is perhaps most well known for the finale to its 2019 edition. That festival was also livestreamed with the exception of its final performance which featured a secret roster of performers that wasn't streamed online. As it turns out, the special guests were A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, and Drake. While you'd think that was a pretty impressive collection of talent, fans were expecting somebody else.

Many had already made up their mind that the special guest was Frank Ocean. For that reason each successive artist faced more backlash while on stage. That culminated in Drake ultimately being booed off stage. Subsequently in response Tyler tweeted out how he was "embarrassed" by his fans. What do you think of Camp Flog Gnaw Festival being livestreamed on Prime Video this weekend? Who are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comment section below.

