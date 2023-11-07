Tyler, The Creator’s Music Festival Camp Flog Gnaw Will Stream On Prime Video

The festival’s long-awaited return will be available for fans to watch online.

BYLavender Alexandria
Tyler, The Creator’s Music Festival Camp Flog Gnaw Will Stream On Prime Video

Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw music festival is making its long-awaited return this weekend. It's the first edition of the festival since 2019 and has the biggest most impressive roster of performers yet. Clipse, Dominic Fike, Earl Sweatshirt, Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, SZA, Kali Uchis, Ice Spice, Tyler, The Creator himself, and many more artists are set to take the stage during the LA festival this weekend.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that fans won't need a ticket to catch the performances. The festival will be streaming on Prime Video this weekend. Fans with an Amazon Prime account can tune in this Saturday and Sunday, November 11 and 12, to see their favorite artists from the festival perform. Fans can tune into the Camp Stage, which has a stacked Saturday lineup. Beabadoobee, Turnstle, Kali Uchis, Tyler, The Creator, Kendrick Lamar, and Baby Keem will all be taking the stage. On Sunday, Dominic Fike, Rex Orange County, and SZA will take the festivals main stage. Check out the announcement below.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Officially Announces Camp Flog Gnaw Return

Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Can Be Streamed From Home

Camp Flog Gnaw is perhaps most well known for the finale to its 2019 edition. That festival was also livestreamed with the exception of its final performance which featured a secret roster of performers that wasn't streamed online. As it turns out, the special guests were A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, and Drake. While you'd think that was a pretty impressive collection of talent, fans were expecting somebody else.

Many had already made up their mind that the special guest was Frank Ocean. For that reason each successive artist faced more backlash while on stage. That culminated in Drake ultimately being booed off stage. Subsequently in response Tyler tweeted out how he was "embarrassed" by his fans. What do you think of Camp Flog Gnaw Festival being livestreamed on Prime Video this weekend? Who are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Headliners Revealed On Livestream

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.