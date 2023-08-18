Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Headliners Revealed On Livestream

Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is making its grand return this year, and that means a grand reveal. Moreover, the festival’s official website and Twitch page are currently live-streaming the reveal of its lineup as of writing this article. The footage shows various people painting the names on a festival mural, and they’re still painting at the time of publishing. Still, there are already some exciting names on display, and we’re still waiting on some of the more big and mainstream announcements. Given all the anticipation for this upcoming spectacle on November 11 and 12 of this year in Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, fans went into a frenzy.

Furthermore, this is Camp Flog Gnaw’s first iteration in four years, as it hadn’t ran since 2019. That year, performers and special guests included Tyler himself, A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, a controversial Drake appearance, and many, many more. Unfortunately, tickets for this year’s run sold out lighting-fast, so you’ll be hard-pressed to find one if you don’t have yours already. Regardless, this creative and anticipation-building way to reveal its performers is bringing everyone along for the ride.

Tyler, The Creator Performing At Camp Flog Gnaw 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Tyler, The Creator performs on the Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

What’s more is that the Hawthorne creative and innovator revealed Camp Flog Gnaw’s return in perhaps the coolest way possible. If you didn’t already know, he had a cameo appearance in Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s music video for their loosie, “The Hillbillies.” During it, they performed at Dodger Stadium and Tyler flashed a badge that read “Camp Flog Gnaw 2023,” and followed the video with an official announcement. With that in mind, many expect for the pgLang MCs to appear on this lineup very soon.

Meanwhile, it’s still incomplete, but let’s run through some of the many names already announced as of writing this article. There’s redveil, AG Club, Paris Texas, Ravyn Lenae, Fana Hues, Maxo Kream, Baby Rose, Left Brain, Teezo Touchdown, and a few more. If you caught this article early, find the link to the livestream below. If not, it’ll probably take you to the official full lineup once this stream wraps up. For more news and the latest updates on Tyler, The Creator and Camp Flog Gnaw, stay up to date on HNHH.

