announcement
- Music21 Savage Announces Tour For "American Dream" With JID, Nardo Wick & MoreThe North American trek, also assisted by 21 Lil Harold, kicks off on May 1 in Vancouver and wraps up on June 15 in Atlanta.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBlueface Reportedly Expecting Fourth Child With Bonnie LashayBlueface's admitted side chick recently showed off her growing bump on IG.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJ. Cole Reportedly Confirms New Album "The Fall Off" Is Almost CompleteJ. Cole and Drake's first "Big As The What?" tour stop was full of surprises.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKid Cudi Unveils "INSANO" Tracklist, Fans Disappointed But Rapper Says Deluxe Is Still ComingThis is going to be "INSANO!" By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureOprah Will Interview Taraji P. Henson Amid Complaints About "The Color Purple"For those unaware, the actress recently criticized the film's crew's decision to give rental cars to the cast members.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi Unveils "INSANO" Producers: Pharrell, BNYX, Clams Casino & Many MoreOther names on the stacked production list include Take A Daytrip, WondaGurl, Cubeatz, sadpony, John Cunningham, and Plain Pat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSkepta Finally Announces New Album, Lead Single Coming In January"Knife And Fork" is coming in 2024, and the UK spitter will kick off the end of his full-length drought with "Gas Me Up (Diligent)" this month.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKash Doll Gets OnlyFans, Promises Music, Pics & MoreWhile the rapper didn't explicitly state this, she suggested that this won't be as NSFW as accounts on the platform tend to be.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj To Join Kai Cenat For LivestreamConsidering "Pink Friday 2" and her newly announced tour, Nicki Minaj and Kai Cenat should have plenty to discuss.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPlayboi Carti's "I AM MUSIC" Announced, Pharrell RepostsVamps, rejoice.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage's New Album Is "Finna Drop" Soon21 Savage recently told fans to "get ready" for his next release.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFoxy Brown Is Planning A Major ComebackFoxy Brown recently teased her return.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSnoop Dogg Claims He's Giving Up Smoking In New Instagram PostFans are pretty skeptical about how serious he is.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRolling Loud Los Angeles 2024 Roster Is Here: DetailsWhat day has the most stacked roster?By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDoja Cat Teases "Surprise" Coming Monday, Announcement Garners "Blackface" AccusationsDoja is never far from controverrsy it seems. By Ben Mock