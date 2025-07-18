Tyler The Creator Teases Something Big Coming Next Monday

Tyler The Creator's CHROMAKOPIA world tour has kept him very busy, but not busy enough to distract him from other endeavors. Via Twitter this week, he's been teasing a major announcement or release on Monday, July 21, and fans can't wait to find out what it is.

As far as what the Hawthorne creative's actually teasing, we have no idea. He shared a series of posts with pictures of Louis Vuitton pieces, what seems to be a mannequin, and an out-of-frame trumpet player. That all came with a simple message: "MONDAY JULY 21."

One theory that many fans have is a "Sticky" music video, which is one of Tyler, The Creator's biggest hits off of CHROMAKOPIA. He already teased the visuals earlier in this era with similar band imagery to that trumpet snapshot, so maybe this is what we're waiting on. But it could also be something entirely different, so take that interpretation with a grain of salt.

Either way, it will be very exciting to see what the former Odd Future frontman has in store. Given just how much this latest album cycle and rollout resonated with fans, they are always happy to get more.

Tyler The Creator Concert

Elsewhere, Tyler, The Creator's recent shows have been nothing short of amazing for old and new fans alike. He's currently in New York City for some shows in Madison Square Garden (wrapped up) and Brooklyn (ongoing), and seeing the album come to life has been very cathartic.

With that in mind, we expect whatever lands on Monday, July 21 to connect to the CHROMAKOPIA era in some way. We'd be ecstatic for something else, although maybe that's a little too much wishful thinking. In any case, the consistency and quality standard of this discography will most likely capitalize on that goodwill.