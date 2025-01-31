Tyler The Creator Teases "Sticky" Music Video In Gorgeous New Teaser

Tyler The Creator isn't done with CHROMAKOPIA at all, and he will soon drop some new visuals to remind fans of just how special this era is. Moreover, he just dropped a short music video teaser for "Sticky," which includes the sepia-toned compositions that we know and love from this rollout and depicts a football huddle and the St. Chroma character getting ready for a boxing match, hanging out with Jasper and Taco, and towards the end, laying on a crashed car. That was the only part of the video in color, so we imagine that T is keeping a lot of the goods under wraps until the video actually comes out.

Because of this, Tyler, The Creator fans are incredibly excited, and they also took particular note of some of the visuals in this teaser. Some of them saw the football huddle and couldn't help but further indulge in some wild rumors that Tyler will perform at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show in a little over a week from now. Will that actually manifest? We have no idea.

Tyler The Creator's "Sticky" Music Video Trailer

Nevertheless, Tyler, The Creator has a lot else on his mind right now, and we can't get our hopes up too high for anything. After all, "Sticky" already has that game-day, brass-heavy, triumphant feel as a song, so the team didn't have to go very far before referencing football and sports in some capacity. Also, the Hawthorne native will probably use this moment to preview his upcoming tour across North America, Europe, and Australia, on which "Sticky" should be an absolutely explosive moment. There's a lot on his plate for 2025, but with such a strong 2024, he's got all the momentum necessary to excel.