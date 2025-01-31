Tyler The Creator Teases "Sticky" Music Video In Gorgeous New Teaser

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 791 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: Maverick Carter (L) and Tyler, the Creator attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on April 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
"Video will come."

Tyler The Creator isn't done with CHROMAKOPIA at all, and he will soon drop some new visuals to remind fans of just how special this era is. Moreover, he just dropped a short music video teaser for "Sticky," which includes the sepia-toned compositions that we know and love from this rollout and depicts a football huddle and the St. Chroma character getting ready for a boxing match, hanging out with Jasper and Taco, and towards the end, laying on a crashed car. That was the only part of the video in color, so we imagine that T is keeping a lot of the goods under wraps until the video actually comes out.

Because of this, Tyler, The Creator fans are incredibly excited, and they also took particular note of some of the visuals in this teaser. Some of them saw the football huddle and couldn't help but further indulge in some wild rumors that Tyler will perform at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show in a little over a week from now. Will that actually manifest? We have no idea.

Read More: Tyler The Creator Enters The Video Game World With Fan-Made Adventure Through His Eras

Tyler The Creator's "Sticky" Music Video Trailer

Nevertheless, Tyler, The Creator has a lot else on his mind right now, and we can't get our hopes up too high for anything. After all, "Sticky" already has that game-day, brass-heavy, triumphant feel as a song, so the team didn't have to go very far before referencing football and sports in some capacity. Also, the Hawthorne native will probably use this moment to preview his upcoming tour across North America, Europe, and Australia, on which "Sticky" should be an absolutely explosive moment. There's a lot on his plate for 2025, but with such a strong 2024, he's got all the momentum necessary to excel.

Speaking of which, CHROMAKOPIA recently sold over one million units, cinching its eligibility for platinum certification. The way in which this album resonated with not just casual audiences, but hardcore Tyler, The Creator fans, truly became a privilege to witness last year, and that love continues to spread. We can't wait to see this "Sticky" video in its full glory and to celebrate Tyler's run some more.

Read More: Tyler The Creator, Kid Cudi & More Hip-Hop Stars Offer Help & Sympathies During California Wildfires

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
A24's Dream Scenario Special Screening Music Tyler The Creator Fans Go Wild With "CHROMAKOPIA" Theories About Concept & Features 1418
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Music Tyler, The Creator Unleashes New “Chromakopia” Teaser & Confuses Fans With Cryptic Hint 1211
Premiere For FX's "The Bear" Season 3 - Arrivals Music Tyler The Creator Confirms New Album, "Chromakopia," With Teaser Video 7.1K
Syndication: The Courier-Journal Tech Tyler The Creator Enters The Video Game World With Fan-Made Adventure Through His Eras 2.5K