Sticky
- MusicDrake Shouts Out Yeat's Name During Performance Of "Sticky" On Tour"Yeat got me on the wave."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFans Accuse Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem Of Stealing Drake's "Sticky" FlowFans had a wide range of reactions to Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem interpolating Drake's "Sticky" flow.By Cole Blake
- SongsChildish Gambino Returns On "Sticky" With KIRBY From "Swarm" Soundtrack EPThe six-track project marks Donald Glover's first musical release since 2020's "3.15.20."By Hayley Hynes
- GramKay Flock Co-Defendant Refuses To Snitch: "See Ya In 30 Years"Kay Flock was among the eight individuals indicted on RICO charges. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsDrake Reportedly Shoots His Shot With 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel EverettSources say the Certified Lover Boy has been sliding in the reality star's DMs. By hnhh
- Music VideosDrake Shows How Hard His Fans Ride For Him In The "Sticky" Video: WatchThe 6ix God also shows off his dance moves and his luxurious lifestyle in the Theo Skudra-directed visual.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDJ Carnage Explains How Drake's "Sticky" Was Made In The Studio: WatchCarnage – who also works under the house alias Gordo – produced five songs on "Honestly, Nevermind."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake Links Up With 2Rare In Miami To Hit The "Blickin" Dance For "Sticky" Video: WatchChampagne Papi has been having tons of fun with the music videos for his new arrival.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Chooses "Sticky" As First Single Off "Honestly, Nevermind"Drake chooses a fan favorite for the first single off of "Honestly, Nevermind." By Aron A.
- NewsDrake Shouts Out Young Thug & Pays Tribute To Virgil Abloh On "Sticky"The seventh song on Champagne Papi's seventh studio album has quickly emerged as a fan favourite.By Hayley Hynes