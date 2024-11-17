Tyler The Creator Throws It Back With Sexyy Red In Wild Camp Flog Gnaw Performance Clip

It's getting sticky!

Tyler The Creator wrapped up day one of his Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium yesterday (Saturday, November 16), and let's just say it was absolutely electric. And gooey, but we feel like there's a better word for that. In addition to a killer performance, the Hawthorne native also brought out some very special guests, including ScHoolboy Q, Doechii, Daniel Caesar, and the one and only Sexyy Red. She came out to perform her CHROMAKOPIA collab "Sticky" and threw it back for the roaring crowd, with Tyler hyping her up and even twerking beside her before Lil Wayne's verse, who was sadly not present.

It's the wrap-up for a great week for Tyler, The Creator, as his new album went No. 1 again and might even snag a third week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. However, that doesn't mean that the past few days didn't roll around without some challenges. He recently had a not-so-friendly interaction with pestering paparazzi at GQ's Men Of The Year party in Los Angeles. We can't blame T for feeling paranoid, even though that song is about more than just people obsessed with your fame.

Tyler The Creator & Sexyy Red At Camp Flog Gnaw

It's also great to see Sexyy Red have fun and show off with someone as big as Tyler, The Creator, although her superstardom came as no surprise to some of the culture's OGs. "'You a motherf***ing star,'" Snoop Dogg recently recalled telling her when they first met. "'You got star power. I love you.' She said, 'Unc, you real as a motherf***er.' I said, 'Yeah, I f**k with you, cuz.' We partying, having a good time. And I said, 'One thing about me. I'm from the old generation, but I don't hate on y'all. I may critique, but when I see y'all, I'ma give you love.' And I'ma tell you face to face, 'You doing an amazing job. Here's some things you could do better.' But I'm never going to say, 'You wack, you garbage, you trash, you f***ing the industry.' I'm never going to say that."

Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator has one more day of Camp Flog Gnaw to impress with, and we're sure it will be an amazing time. Once it's all over, he will likely continue to engage with fans about CHROMAKOPIA and keep the excitement up for more spectacular performances on the way.