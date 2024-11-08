Tyler, The Creator Shows Love To Fans After CHROMAKOPIA Reception

The rapper is touched.

Tyler, The Creator is on a roll. The rapper was already considered a major talent for his first four albums, but his last four have kicked things up a notch. The production, the ambition, the experimentation. It's all been elevated, and the fans have taken notice. CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler's latest, has been met with glowing reviews from both fans and critics. Some have labeled it his best album to date. Tyler, The Creator has been thrilled with these reactions, and decided to give flowers back to the fans via Instagram.

The rapper hopped on social media on November 7 to share his heartwarming message. He posted a photo of a CHROMAKOPIA vinyl with a wall of white text over it. The gist of the message was that he's struggled to mature with his art while maturing as a person, and he appreciates the fans who have been understanding of this struggle. "I’m at a different point in my life than I was when most of you met me," he noted. "So to share these thoughts or feelings that I may/may not have lightly touched on before felt like such a release."

Tyler, The Creator Is At A "Different Point" In Her Life

Tyler, The Creator then claimed that the responded he's gotten to CHROMAKOPIA is unlike anything he's ever seen before. "To see so many of you resonate with it is such a great feeling I've never experienced," he concluded. "Thank you." This is not the first time Tyler, The Creator has spoken on the topic of getting older. The rapper expanded upon the concept of maturing through music during a recent live show. That said, he has also been quick to defend some of the controversial statements he made during his earlier career.