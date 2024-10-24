Tyler, The Creator Reveals Unique Release Time For "CHROMAKOPIA"

He continues to break the mold.

Tyler, The Creator marches to the beat of his own drum. The rapper/producer has never fallen in line with conventional sounds and music trends. It used to stem from a place of rebellion, but now Tyler is simply operating on a higher and specific level. The rollout for his upcoming album, CHROMAKOPIA, has been one of the most masterful in recent memory. He's unveiled the title, the visuals, and the color scheme in the span of a week. Now, he's breaking away from conventions when it comes to release date and time.

Tyler, The Creator already confirmed that CHROMAKOPIA is dropping on October 28. A Monday, which goes against the traditional rollout date of Friday. Tyler's decision has turned lots of heads, but he made yet another bold announcement on Wednesday, when he revealed that the album would be dropping at 6 AM EST on a Monday! Fans everywhere will be waking up to brand new Tyler, The Creator music to start their week, instead of staying up late to end their week. It's a bold strategy, but it will also help Tyler to stand out from the pack.

Tyler, The Creator Will Drop On A Monday Morning

Tyler, The Creator has managed the rare feat of generating lots of buzz with minimal information. Fans everywhere have scrambled to make sense of his new look, which includes a black-and-white scheme and a striking face mask. The lead single, "NOID," pays tribute to Kanye West's "Runaway" while setting up a seeming dystopian narrative surrounding Tyler's new character. The precision, and the intentionality and the execution of the rollout so far has been undeniable.