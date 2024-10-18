Tyler The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Lineup Revealed Via Crossword Puzzle

Finally!

After completely selling out in minutes, and leaving concertgoers waiting for the lineup for months, Tyler The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Festival is finally in full swing. It takes place on November 16 and 17 on the Dodger Stadium grounds in Los Angeles, and will feature performers such as the CHROMAKOPIA artist himself and Odd Future mainstays like Earl Sweatshirt, Syd, Domo Genesis, and Mike G. In addition, here are some other big performers: Playboi Carti, Sexyy Red, Sampha, André 3000 (performing New Blue Sun), The Marias, Daniel Caesar, The Alchemist, Vince Staples, Yves Tumor, KAYTRANADA, Denzel Curry... And the list goes on. You can check it out in full below.

However, the most interesting part of this lineup announcement (apart from its temporary crossword delivery method) is the tribute to MF DOOM, presented by the late legend's estate, Metalface Records, and Rhymesayers Entertainment, per a press release. It's all very exciting and incredible news for the festival's tenth anniversary, especially considering that this will also be the live performance debut of the material on CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator's rapidly approaching eighth studio album.

Camp Flog Gnaw 2024 Lineup

Speaking of which, Tyler, The Creator die-hards already have a lot of theories about the album, including one viral presumption from Twitter. "My theory: Tyler‘s character seems to be emulating 'Chroma the Great' a character in a book called, The Phantom Tollbooth, by Norton Juster," user @boymolish theorized concerning CHROMAKOPIA. "Chroma's job is to conduct the orchestra that colors every day; without him and the instruments, the world would have no color at all. And if you know, Tyler is well known for his bright saturated colors throughout his career and worlds he has created. [...] I feel as though this album will take us on the journey through the perspective of Tyler‘s new character."