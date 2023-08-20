Tyler, The Creator Joins Earl Sweatshirt Onstage At LA Show

During a recent performance at the Novo in Los Angeles, Earl Sweatshirt surprised audience members with a very special guest. The Chicago-born rapper was joined onstage by fellow Odd Future artist Tyler, the Creator. The duo performed “Whoa” from Earl Sweatshirt’s 2013 album Doris, and fans went wild. The performance was in celebration of his solo debut’s 10-year-anniversary, with a few more anniversary shows still lined up for this month. As Tyler, the Creator makes his way onto the stage, attendees immediately erupt into a cheer. It’s no shock that the crowd was pleased to see the performer, as it’s not too often they get together these days. Partway through the song, Earl Sweatshirt approached him, and the two shared a hug.

Tyler wasn’t the only Odd Future associate to come out for the show. A photo began circulating this morning showcasing various members of the collective posing together. The photo features Syd, Taco, Mike G, Jasper Dolphin, and more. With that being said, several fans pointed out that Frank Ocean, Hodgy, and Left Brain weren’t in the photo. It left fans pining for an official reunion, however, in the past Tyler’s claimed it probably won’t happen.

Tyler, The Creator And Earl Sweatshirt Perform “Whoa”

In a 2020 interview, Tyler was asked about whether or not Odd Future would be putting out any new projects in the near future. “Nine times out of seven, no,” he replied. “I would be open to it, but I think everyone is kinda past that. I think some people base it on nostalgia rather than like, ‘Would it actually be good?’ Like, we don’t always need a Bad Boys 5. Even though I like the last one. N***a, it’s there, listen to it.”

Earlier this week, Tyler, the Creator also unveiled the lineup for his 2023 Camp Flog Gnaw carnival. Syd, Earl Sweatshirt, Mike G, Domo Genesis, and Left Brain are set to take the stage at the two-day event. Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 will take place on November 11 and 12 at Dodger Stadium, where fans can also catch performances from SZA, Ice Spice, Rex Orange County, Lil Yachty and, of course, Tyler himself.

