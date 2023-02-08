Odd Future
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Earl Sweatshirt's 2024 net worth, his rise in rap, diverse talents, and impact on the music industry in this insightful article.By Jake Skudder
- SongsOdd Future Makes Their Return In A Unique Way With "NEW FUTURE ERA"The full return of Odd Future seems to be near. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTyler, The Creator Joins Earl Sweatshirt Onstage At LA ShowThe duo performed "Whoa."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTyler, The Creator Links Up With Syd, Taco, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples And MoreOdd Future had a mini reunion recently.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureRevisiting Odd Future's Members And Their InfluenceOdd Future's refusal to fall within industry standards resonated with an entire generation of creatives and young adults. By Caleb Hardy
- SongsTyler, The Creator Unveils New Single "Sorry Not Sorry"The Odd Future founder is as unapologetic as ever on the soulful "Sorry Not Sorry." By Aron A.
- MusicSZA Wanted To Join Odd Future Before Signing To TDEThe songbird says she felt like more of a "Clancy girl," but explained why she decided to go with TDE instead.By Erika Marie