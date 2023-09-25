Odd Future Makes Their Return In A Unique Way With “NEW FUTURE ERA”

Odd Future, collectively, has been out of the rap game for over 11 years. Their last effort together came on March 16, 2012. That release featured the most successful tracks in their short discography. The OF Tape Vol. 2 boasted featured 18 songs that only this group was capable of producing. Odd Future's influence reached new heights with songs like "White," "Oldie," and "Analog 2." Before that, the only other album was 12 Odd Future Songs.

There has not been much coverage of Odd Future's return, though. It seems like it would be a bigger deal with how many fans were on board with their trailblazing style. But, here at HNHH, we are bringing you an update on the Los Angeles, California rap outfit. It is a massive one, with them coming back with a new single, "NEW FUTURE ERA." However, the vocals are not what you might expect, and the song is very short.

Listen To "NEW FUTURE ERA" From Odd Future

The only lyrics are, "Embarrassing! / Card was declined / By the way." It does not appear to feature any vocals from the members either. It also feels more like a snippet with it being just 54 seconds. The beat has an unfinished quality as well, but that is something that they are known for. Going against the grain is in Odd Future's DNA and we hope that more full-fleshed material comes out soon.

What are your initial thoughts on Odd Future's first single in 11 years, "NEW FUTURE ERA?" Are you excited for the return of the group? How long do you think it will be before we get a project from them? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always be sure to keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as the rest of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Embarrassing!

Card was declined

By the way

