Drake Unleashes On Charlamagne Tha God, Calls Him A “F*cking Goof”

Drake is someone who has always been extremely protective of his brand. Overall, if someone is going at him, he more often than not, will respond. One person that he has seemingly been at war with over the years is Charlamagne Tha God. In numerous interviews, Charlamagne has questioned Drizzy's sexuality while also saying he sings too much. Although these criticisms seem ridiculous, they always go viral. Moreover, the Canadian megastar has responded in the past, but it has been a while since he has engaged the radio host.

Recently, Charlamagne Tha God was on his podcast with Andrew Schultz, where he revealed his thoughts on the Drake and SZA collaboration, "Slime You Out." Ultimately, Charlamagne was not impressed, and he made that crystal clear. "I think we was looking for something a little more harder, a little more aggressive than this slow joint with SZA," Charlamagne said. On Instagram last night, Drake finally decided to respond, and he did not pull any punches.

Read More: Drake And J. Prince Link Up In Houston

Drake Goes Off

"Are you ok Leonard??" Drake asked. "You kinda weirding me out g. Like you really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type shit. Whatever you gotta do to let it out I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya fucking goof.” The artist also compared Charlamagne That God to Morris Chestnut. He did this while also harkening back to the time when the radio host said Drake is his own sexual orientation.

With Drake calling out Charlamagne, we're sure all of this is going to be addressed on The Breakfast Club this morning. The radio hosts never shy away from controversy, and a Drake beef will certainly do wonders for those ratings. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Drake Debuts His Country Accent While Touring Houston Home: Watch