Drake’s SZA Collab Isn’t “Hard” Enough For Charlamagne Tha God

Earlier this month, Drake finally dropped off his eagerly-anticipated collaboration with SZA, "Slime You Out." The single comes just ahead of the release of the Canadian-born performer's new album, For All The Dogs. For the most part, listeners have been enjoying the laid-back track. With that being said, there is at least one person who wasn't expecting such a mellow offering from the hitmaker, Charlamagne Tha God.

During a recent episode of The Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne shared his thoughts on the single, claiming that it wasn't exactly what he thought was coming. According to him, not many people paid the release any attention. "Drake put out a song last Friday and nobody cared," he says in a clip from the show. "It came out last Friday and people just started talking about the lyrics yesterday." He continued, noting how long it took for the discussion about the song's lyrics to begin.

Charlamagne Tha God Claims "Nobody Cared" About Drake's New Song

"That's not Drake-like," Charlamagne says. "He's gonna be fine, regardless." He went on to discuss the possibility that listeners were expecting something heavier from the artist, based on the cover art and album title. "I think we was looking for something a little more harder, a little more aggressive than this slow joint with SZA." When someone notes that he planned on "bringing back the old Drake" for the new LP, Charlamagne claims that he's not familiar with Drake's older work, so he doesn't know whether or not it missed the mark.

Someone else then says that the track features "singing and rapping," claiming that that's all it takes to capture Drake's old style. "I didn't hear no rapping on it," Charlamagne replied. "Unless I didn't get through the whole song." What do you think of Drake's new single with SZA, "Slime You Out?" Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake.

