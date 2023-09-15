Drake & SZA Serenade Each Other On “Slime You Out”

Drake is going to be dropping a new album next Friday called For All The Dogs. Overall, this is a project that is going to immediately become a contender for Album Of The Year, or at least that is what fans are expecting. Drizzy is one of the biggest artists in the world, and he knows how to give fans what they want. Some massive features are expected to be on this project, and fans can't wait to hear all of them. Although the vast majority of the features are not confirmed, we do know that he has a song with SZA.

After teasing the track earlier this week, Drake has finally arrived with "Slime You Out." Backed by cover art that depicts Halle Berry with slime all over her face, it is clear that Drizzy was looking to make a statement. Fans were hoping for this track to be released at midnight. However, he ended up giving it to them at noon today instead. Below, you can listen to the new track, which is an r&b ballad that sees both artists giving their best.

Drake x SZA Deliver The Goods

Firstly, the song begins with Drake who showcases just how far his singing voice has come. Additionally, SZA comes through with powerful vocals on the second half of the track. It feels like both of these artists are singing together, which makes sense given their alleged history. Overall, this is about what fans would have expected from this collaboration, and we're just glad it has arrived.

Let us know what you think of this Drake and SZA collaboration, in the comments section below. Is this everything you hoped the track would be and more? Or was it a disappointment? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Makin' mistakes, then you beg me to stay

Got me waitin' on you like I'm Arrogant Tae

You got my mind in a terrible place

We've been chained you, like American slaves

Act like you not, used to share it in space

