Kevin Durant Walks Out With Drake During Concert In Texas: Watch

Kevin Durant is someone who has done a lot over the last decade and a half in terms of sports accomplishments. Overall, he has an MVP trophy to his name, and he is also a two-time NBA champion. Coming into this season, his Phoenix Suns look like title contenders. They have Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Deandre Ayton ready to go. Although some believe their chemistry won't be good, others are ready to see this team in action. No matter how you swing it, they will be a lot of fun.

However, over the past few months, Durant has been thinking about everything but basketball. Instead, he has just been relaxing and enjoying his offseason. Sure, he is still keeping in shape. But sometimes, it is good to just disconnect and do something entirely different. For instance, he has been spotted at some of Drake's concerts as of late. In fact, on Monday night in Austin, Texas, KD walked Drake out at the beginning of the show. You can see that footage, below.

Kevin Durant x Drake

Drake has walked out to his shows with some massive names over the last few weeks. This has become a staple of the Its All A Blur tour, and it probably won't stop being one, anytime soon. After all, fans enjoy this quite a bit. They feel like it adds to the show, and it certainly helps create some celebrity spectacle. Additionally, as it pertains to KD, it just makes sense for him to do this. He and Drizzy have been friends for a long time, and they are always supporting each other in different ways.

The new Drake tour is going to continue on for a few weeks. This is great news for fans as it means those later in the tour will get to hear tracks from For All The Dogs. His new album is coming out on September 22nd, and it promises to be a return to form. Let us know your expectations for this album, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

