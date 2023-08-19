Kevin Durant Seen Blazing And Vibing At Drake Concert

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant hit up the It’s All a Blur tour this week, catching Drake during his stint at the KIA Forum in Inglewood. However, he was also spotted lighting up and enjoying something rolled while taking in the show. It’s unclear what it was specifically, but there’s one pretty good bet given Durant’s vocal cannabis advocacy. Durant was recently integral to the efforts to get cannabis and its related forms removed from the NBA’s banned substances list.

It’s actually the second time that Durant has made an appearance on the tour. Last month, Durant walked Drake out alongside Lamar Jackson during a concert in Baltimore. Of course, this appearance had many people worried that the Drake curse would be back in force this season. It’s a pivotal season for both the Ravens and Suns. With so much on the line, neither team is likely looking to be struck down by the Canadian rapper’s passive ability to doom the sports franchises that he backs. It was announced earlier this week that Durant’s 2023-24 season would begin against the Warriors on the NBA’s opening night. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson begins his 2023 season on September 10 against the Texans.

Kevin Durant Continues Hip-Hop Involvement

Appearing at, and as part of, Drake’s tour is just Durant’s latest involvement in the world of Hip-Hop. Durant, through his media company Boardroom, played a major part in announcing this year’s RapCaviar award winners. As part of that process, Durant made up-and-coming British rapper Central Cee as his Rookie of the Year. The award was eventually won by Destroy Lonely.

“I love the opportunity to bring the sports and Hip Hop worlds together, and getting to bring Boardroom into the mix with this year’s All-RapCaviar campaign was a no-brainer,” Durant said about his involvement in the process. Beyond hip-hop, Durant also expressed an interest in sports ownership once his career is over. More specifically, the 2014 MVP said that he wanted to be part of the process that would bring the NBA back to Seattle. Durant played his rookie year for the SuperSonics before the team was controversially moved to Oklahoma City.

