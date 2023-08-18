Travis Scott Breaks Spotify Listener Record For Rappers

Travis Scott is no stranger to major commercial achievements. His highly anticipated new album UTOPIA is already on its way to being one of the biggest albums of the year. It had by far the biggest first-week sales of any rap album in 2023 pushing nearly 500k units on the way to securing the number one spot. After pushing another 100k units in its second week it remained at the top spot and could challenge for a third straight week at number one. Meanwhile, Scott has also been zeroing in on a major Spotify listener milestone that he hit for the first time overnight.

Not only did Travis Scott jump up to number 6 in the world by monthly listeners but he also broke a record. Hit 74 million listeners is officially the highest mark any hip-hop artist has ever achieved on the platform. In the comments of a post sharing the landmark achievement fans speculate on who could break it next. “Drake gon be number 1 when For All The Dogs drops,” one comment suggests. “Nicki finna come and break his shit when her album drop,” another reads.

Travis Scott Breaks Spotify Record

Earlier this week Travis Scott shared a number of new videos on YouTube. Four of the biggest songs from UTOPIA got their own individual music videos. The videos are segments taken from an entire movie called CIRCUS MAXIMUS that Scott made. The film screened in real theaters during UTOPIA‘s release weekend and Scott himself even showed up at a screening. Now the entire film is available for fans to stream for free on YouTube.

Travis Scott is also promising fans that he will keep busy this year. In a tweet made last week the rapper mentioned that he wanted to produce more beats this year. Whether that material ends up on a project of his own or being used by other artists is yet to be seen. What do you think of Travis Scott becoming the most listened to rap artist on Spotify? Let us know in the comment section below.

