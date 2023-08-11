Travis Scott Promises Fans He Will Make More Beats This Year

Travis Scott just dropped his highly anticipated new album UTOPIA. The project immediately made waves with both fans and critics. UTOPIA had the biggest first-week sales for any rap album released this year at nearly 500k. That impressive total marked the third biggest debut for any album this year behind new projects from Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift. Its feature packed tracklist seemed to include almost everyone fans could hope for and more. Drake, Beyonce, SZA, Young Thug, Future, Playboi Carti, and many more artists appear in the tracklist.

Now Travis could have some more collaborations coming soon. While he often produces or co-produces many of his own instrumentals, many forget just how good he can be at beat-making. In a new tweet, the rapper appears to want to get back in the studio soon. “Making more f*cking beats this year. Sh*t is tooo fun,” he promises fans. While that doesn’t necessarily indicate that any new material is coming soon, fans were nonetheless excited about the idea of Scott producing again. The quickly rushed to the comments to suggest which rappers he should produce for. Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and even Kanye West are among the artists suggested.

Travis Scott Could Be Back In Producer Mode

Making more fucking beats this year. Shit is tooo fun. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 11, 2023

Earlier this week Travis Scott hosted a massive UTOPIA concert in Rome. It was originally supposed to take place in Egypt shortly after the release of the album but the show was delayed due to production issues. After it was ultimately rescheduled to Rome over 60,000 fans piled in for the concert.

Unfortunately, the show didn’t go off completely without a hitch. Someone reportedly sprayed a bunch of fans with pepper spray during the show. It resulted with over 60 fans getting treated for various injuries that resulted. The fans during the show reportedly caused a small earthquake. Fans who want to be a part of similar experiences will get the chance to see Scott on the “Circus Maximus” tour later this year. What do you think of Travis Scott wanting to get back to producing? Let us know in the comment section below.

