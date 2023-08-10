Travis Scott’s Rome Show Shines With Incredible Photos

Just the other night, Travis Scott brought an immense amount of energy to Rome, Italy. So much energy in fact, that residents believed they felt an earthquake. Scott was so psyched because he got to perform his newest project UTOPIA for 60,000 fans and it looked like it did not disappoint. The Houston star posted to his Instagram account saying, “60,000 people FE!N’n WTFFFFFFFFFFFFF ROME WAS ON ONE” The fans were certainly on one because dozens were injured and/or pepper-sprayed amidst all the rage and chaos.

Circus Maximus is the name of the tour for Scott’s high-selling album UTOPIA. The tour begins in late September and will run through late November. Some of the big-ticket destinations include Houston, Miami, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Boston along with many others. This is the first time Travis is hitting the road since the Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour in 2018-19 when he brought along Gunna, Sheck Wes, and Trippie Redd. Furthermore, with a tour that is going to be this epic there, there is bound to be some amazing photos to take from it.

Cactus Jack Posts To Instagram: Photos

Travis Scott’s record label Cactus Jack blessed our Instagram feeds with some stunning shots from the Rome show. In 17 hours, it has been liked over 475,000 times, and for good reason. One of the photos features Kanye West, now going by Ye. This is his first time on stage since the anti-semitic comments he made publicly. He and La Flame performed “Praise God” from Donda, while Ye went solo on his classic “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

