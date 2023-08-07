Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA” First Week Sales Are Here, Marks His Third No. 1 Album

To absolutely no one’s surprise, we now officially know that Travis Scott’s UTOPIA performed incredibly well commercially. Moreover, official sales data for the week of July 28 (the album’s release date), ending August 3, shows that it sold 496K units in its first week. With that, it became the Houston artist’s third album to go No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and two songs from it landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Furthermore, these are “MELTDOWN” with Drake and “FE!N” with Sheck Wes and Playboi Carti. This is the third biggest opening for any album in 2023 and the largest in the field of hip-hop and R&B this year.

Said chart data comes from press releases, Luminate, and Billboard, confirming the success of this long-awaited project. To elaborate, album-equivalent streams for UTOPIA resulted in 243,000 equivalent units, and it garnered over 650 million global streams. Of course, this means that Travis Scott had huge openings on Apple Music and Spotify, with the album gaining the most first-day streams of any 2023 album on both platforms. On the other hand, physical sales reached 252,000 units, the second-biggest physical sales week of the year so far.

Travis Scott’s Charting UTOPIA Tracks

Travis Scott debuts two songs from Utopia in the top 10 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart



#3.- Meltdown (feat. Drake)



#5.- Fe!n (feat. Playboi Carti)

making it Carti’s highest charting song



What’s more is that just the album’s streams would’ve been enough to carry it to No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Considering how much more prevalent streaming generally is these days compared to physical album sales, this is an astounding feat. In addition, its highest-charting song actually carried a significant amount of weight when looking at total streaming numbers, which is a testament to its hit power. “MELTDOWN” accounts for 10% of all UTOPIA‘s current streams according to this new data.

Meanwhile, there were a lot of physical bundles for UTOPIA that led to these huge numbers. These include CD variants, bundles, digital sales, and most impressively, vinyl. In fact, it’s the largest sales week for any hip-hop or R&B vinyl since Luminate started tracking these metrics in 1991. Let us know in the comments how you visited UTOPIA. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Travis Scott.

