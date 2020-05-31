first week
- MusicYeat "2093" First Week Sales Projections Will Surprise YouEven though it's still too early to tell how the new album will perform, it looks like initial streams and purchases are promising.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage "American Dream" First Week Sales Are HereThe Slaughter Gang head honcho's recently released studio album is right up there with "i am > i was" for his biggest solo debut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage "american dream" First-Week Sales Projections Are HereThe Atlanta trap icon might have the biggest solo debut of his career, excluding his Metro Boomin and Drake collab projects.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCity Girls Sell 10K Units First Week For "RAW" Amid Claims They Fumbled The Bag#117 on the Billboard 200 this week got clowned online for previously worse projections, though the Miami duo seems unbothered.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCity Girls' "RAW" First Week Sales Projections Are Here, Point To Disappointing DebutThe Miami duo is set to sell less than 10K equivalent copies of their new LP, although it's certainly made a splash in media circles.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Fix Before Tha VI" First Week Sales RevealedLil Wayne dropped his new project, "Tha Fix Before Tha VI," last week.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRod Wave's "Nostalgia" First Week Sales Projections Will Surprise The HatersWith just three features and a lot of heartfelt honesty, the Florida trap-soul crooner might beat out a lot of your favorite artists this year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRuss Questions Burna Boy's U.S. First Week Sales For "I Told Them..."The math ain't mathin' for the rapper, and he hinted that Burna's much bigger and successful than any U.S. sales numbers could indicate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBurna Boy's "I Told Them" First-Week Sales Shock Social Media UsersBurna Boy's new album sold 21K in its first week.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTravis Scott's "UTOPIA" First Week Sales Are Here, Marks His Third No. 1 Album"MELTDOWN" with Drake landed at number three on the song charts, whereas the Playboi Carti and Sheck Wes-assisted "FE!N" was number five.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott's "UTOPIA" Gets First-Week Sales ProjectionsThe long-awaited album is expected to garner well over 200K sold units through streaming alone.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NumbersYNW Melly's Gained Almost 800K Spotify Monthly Listeners Since Trial StartedThe Florida rapper's double murder trial started just a week ago.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NumbersLil Durk's "Almost Healed" Projected To Sell 150K First Week, Tops Streaming ChartsApple Music and YouTube in particular are eating up the Chicago star's latest release.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NumbersThe Weeknd "Dawn FM" First Week Sales ProjectionsThe Weeknd's first-week sales projections for "Dawn FM" have arrived.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFirst Week Sales Projections For Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, & Rich The Kid Are InThe first week's sales projections for Meek Mill, Lill Wayne, and Rich The Kid's new albums are in.By Cole Blake
- NumbersKanye West's "DONDA": First Full-Week Sales Numbers Are InKanye West's "DONDA" album continues to move units in its first full week of release. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersKanye West's "DONDA" Final Sales Numbers Are HereKanye West has done it again, securing another number one album as "DONDA" debuts at the top of the charts. By Mitch Findlay
- Numbers6ix9ine's First-Week Sales Plummet, Lil Durk & Blueface RespondAfter early projections indicated 6ix9ine's "Tattle Tales" would move 150k units, it would appear that the actual number is much lower. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Yachty & G Herbo First Week Sales Projections RevealedLil Yachty and G Herbo both dropped some dope new music on Friday.By Alexander Cole