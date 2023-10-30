City Girls Sell 10K Units First Week For “RAW” Amid Claims They Fumbled The Bag

#117 on the Billboard 200 this week got clowned online for previously worse projections, though the Miami duo seems unbothered.

City Girls Sell 10K Units First Week For “RAW” Amid Claims They Fumbled The Bag

City Girls' official first week sales for their new album RAW are here, and at least its debut isn't as bad as people thought it would be, although it's still surely disappointing and disheartening. Moreover, they sold 10K album-equivalent units in its first week, making their chart entrance at No. 117 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. People initially thought it would be 6K based on projections, which caused media figures to clown the Miami duo. However, they had plenty to express on the matter, and did so recently during their appearance on The Breakfast Club. While sales don't really matter at the end of the day, it's easy to say that as a fan, and not as an artist trying to reach many people with your art.

"It’s tough times," JT of the City Girls explained to the radio show's hosts. "You get what you put in, in this s**t. And I feel like, collectively, we didn’t do what we had to do to promote the album. But if you don’t go hard with promoting your s**t, and putting it in people’s face, it’s like, of course it’s going to miss people."

City Girls' RAW's First Week Sales Are Here

"Right now, stunting ain’t cool, because people broke,” JT continued, who's coming out with a solo album soon. “I feel like we have a bad timing thing. I feel like our timing, and our management, is poor. We’ve got poor management, poor timing- like, it’s really never no strategy. We just out here, like, why the f**k are we at The Breakfast Club a week after our thing dropped?" Overall, these are very important questions to ask, and it's crucial to identify that the City Girls took some responsibility but also looked at factors external to them.

Whatever happened here, it's clear that they're somewhat unbothered by these jokes, but still recognize that they need a different approach. Whether that has to do with their team or their own choices is a question that will surely dominate their next planning moves. But one flop doesn't necessarily make you irrelevant, and as a huge group online and at festivals, they'll need to really bounce back with something special. On that note, check back in with HNHH for more updates and the latest news on the City Girls.

