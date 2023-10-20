City Girls Drop “RAW” With Features From Kim Petras, Usher, Lil Durk, & More

The City Girls are back.

Overall, the City Girls are one of the most exciting duos in hip-hop right now. They have been around for about half a decade at this point, and they aren't stopping anytime soon. JT and Yung Miami are known for their high-octane raps, phenomenal beat selection, and ability to get people to the club. Their performances have also captured people's attention, and they continue to do big things. It also helps that they now have the Diddy connection thanks to Yung Miami's relationship with him.

Over the last week or so, the City Girls have been teasing a brand-new album called RAW. The album title is, in fact, an abbreviation, however, we have decided not to spell it out for you for obvious reasons. Either way, this album was a very exciting prospect for fans. Today, it finally dropped, and there are 18 tracks being served up. There are also some great features, including Usher, Kim Petras, Lil Durk, Muni Long, and Juicy J.

The City Girls Serve Up 18 Tracks

The album is an exciting one with some songs that have an r&b flare to them. However, if you want those classic City Girls bangers, you will get those as well. It is an album with plenty of variety, and we're sure the fans will enjoy it. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what else the City Girls have in store for us.

Be sure to give us your thoughts on this new City Girls project, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists in the entire world. There are still a lot of great projects left to be released this year.

Tracklist:

  1. RAW
  2. Pinata
  3. Static ft. Lil Durk
  4. No Bars
  5. Lineup
  6. Show Me The Money
  7. Emotions ft. Muni Long
  8. Fancy Ass Bitch ft. Juicy J
  9. Good Love ft. Usher
  10. Work For It
  11. I Need A Thug
  12. Flashy ft. Kim Petras
  13. Wigs
  14. Face Down
  15. What You Want
  16. Tonight
  17. Survive
  18. Fuck The D To The A

