City Girls Drop “RAW” With Features From Kim Petras, Usher, Lil Durk, & More

Overall, the City Girls are one of the most exciting duos in hip-hop right now. They have been around for about half a decade at this point, and they aren't stopping anytime soon. JT and Yung Miami are known for their high-octane raps, phenomenal beat selection, and ability to get people to the club. Their performances have also captured people's attention, and they continue to do big things. It also helps that they now have the Diddy connection thanks to Yung Miami's relationship with him.

Over the last week or so, the City Girls have been teasing a brand-new album called RAW. The album title is, in fact, an abbreviation, however, we have decided not to spell it out for you for obvious reasons. Either way, this album was a very exciting prospect for fans. Today, it finally dropped, and there are 18 tracks being served up. There are also some great features, including Usher, Kim Petras, Lil Durk, Muni Long, and Juicy J.

The City Girls Serve Up 18 Tracks

The album is an exciting one with some songs that have an r&b flare to them. However, if you want those classic City Girls bangers, you will get those as well. It is an album with plenty of variety, and we're sure the fans will enjoy it. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what else the City Girls have in store for us.

Tracklist:

RAW Pinata Static ft. Lil Durk No Bars Lineup Show Me The Money Emotions ft. Muni Long Fancy Ass Bitch ft. Juicy J Good Love ft. Usher Work For It I Need A Thug Flashy ft. Kim Petras Wigs Face Down What You Want Tonight Survive Fuck The D To The A

