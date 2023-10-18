City Girls And Kim Petras Announce “Flashy” Upcoming Collab

City Girls recently took to social media to announce an exciting new collaboration they have on the way with Kim Petras. In a clip, the iconic duo is seen seated beside the pop singer, as they all mouth the words to Petras' catchy part on the song. For obvious reasons, listeners can't wait to hear the full cross-over, and are sounding off in the comments section.

The new track, titled "Flashy," will be featured on the pair's new album RAW, which drops on October 20. The LP will follow their 2020 album City on Lock. After more than three years, fans are looking forward to what they have to offer on this latest project.

City Girls Team Up With Kim Petras For RAW Track

Only Petras' vocals can be heard in the newly-unveiled snippet, however, some fans suspect that Yung Miami might sing on the track as well. Either way, the dreamy track is sure to be a fan favorite. This isn't the first time Kim Petras has crossed over into the world of hip hop, however. Back in April, she also joined forces with Nicki Minaj to drop "Alone." The song samples Alice Deejay's Euro-pop staple "Better Off Alone," which Petras said made the collab nostalgic for her.

“I was born and raised in Germany, and that song is a classic in clubs all over Europe, so I grew up to it," she told Apple Music. "I had a lot of amazing moments, some bad moments... So many club moments in general to that song. So, that song is just in me, and I feel like it inspired me to make music. I’m just so honored that Alice Deejay let us do this sh*t because it’s epic.” Are you looking forward to City Girls' upcoming collaboration with Kim Petras? How do you think it's sounding so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

