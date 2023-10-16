City Girls Share Fierce Album Cover For “RAW”

The City Girls are officially back. After teasing a new project for weeks they formally announced the album's name last week. RAW is the official title, which secretly stands for "Real A*s Wh*res." During the announcement, they promised that the album was coming this month and they delivered. A few days later they shared a trailer confirming that the project will release later this week on October 20.

Now JT and Yung Miami have shared to album cover for the project. The cover features the duo posed in front of a trio of overlapping cheetah print spotlights. It's a vibrant and catty cover that seems to perfectly match the energy of the duo's music. In the comments, fans share their excitement for the duo's first new album since 2020. "After 3 long years, we is," and "can't wait boo" two of the top comments read both accompanied by plenty of heart-eye emojis. Check out the full announcement post below.

City Girls' New Album Drops This Week

A new album from both the City Girls isn't the only thing fans have to look forward to. Earlier this year, JT released her first single as a solo artist. The track was called "No Bars" and was swarmed with praise from fans as soon as it was released. The track has amassed over 5 million streams on Spotify since its release a few months ago. That's only the beginning for fans of JT though. In an interview released a few weeks ago, she promised that an entire new solo album is on the way following the release of RAW.

City Girls have already released a few singles this year building up hype for their new album. Most recently, they shared the raunchy banger "Face Down" back in August which was also met with critical acclaim. What do you think of the album cover for the new City Girls album? Let us know in the comment section below.

