City Girls Return With Raunchy New Single “Face Down”

City Girls burst onto the scene a few years ago with their iconic song “Act Up.” Overall, they have remained consistent over the years with a plethora of amazing singles and some cool projects. If you are a fan of the artists, then you know that they are a ton of fun at festivals. They are always putting on a fantastic show, and you cannot go wrong with making some time for them. Moreover, as far as their recent singles have been concerned, they’ve all been equally exciting.

Having said that, fans were very much pumped for their new effort, “Face Down.” Whenever the City Girls drop a new song, you can expect the sort of anthem that immediately gets put on your playlist. Additionally, their music is very much in the women empowerment lane, which means the songs typically resonate with a large group. This is a massive recipe for success, and with “Face Down,” it has become clear the group has another hit on their hands.

City Girls Do It Again

While the City Girls have always had raunchy lyrics, it feels like this song really takes that up a notch. Perhaps they have been inspired by Sukihana and Sexyy Red, who will see almost anything on a record. Either way, these lyrics help to enhance the song and tell a story. Overall, it is a high-energy track, and if you love the dynamic duo, then this will turn out to be a must-listen.

Let us know what you think of the new track, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

If you lookin’ for a wee bitch, you know it ain’t me (Period)

Pussy ain’t free, you better spend that shit (Spend that shit)

Since my momma gave birth, man, I been that bitch (Been that bitch)

Got it fresh off the runway, I’m in that shit

He said he love me, he show me, he meant that shit (Ah)

