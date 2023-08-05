City Girls, Currensy & Fivio Foreign Join Stacked Episode Of “Drink Champs”

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast is one of the most watched and beloved hip-hop media series today- and that’s just when there’s one guest on the show. If you’re unfamiliar with it, the cohosts have long and vibrant conversations with some of the biggest rappers and rap figures in the game. However, it’s usually a one-by-one affair, but sometimes they can bring on multiple people at a time. Moreover, they recently upped the ante when it comes to how many people they invited on to have a chat. Curren$y, City Girls, and Fivio Foreign all pulled up to to kick it, drink, smoke, and have a great time.

First up was Spitta, who spoke a lot with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN about their cannabis preferences and notable stories with other MCs and media figures. Of course, that’s quite the common topic on a show called Drink Champs, but it always makes for more jovial, enlightening, yet casual convos. Elsewhere, Currensy also spoke on the respect he garnered as an MC throughout his prolific career. With bright energy and a lot of earnest reflection, he made for a funny interviewee and infected the room with his vibe.

The Star-Studded Drink Champs Interview

Furthermore, then Yung Miami and JT sat down with the Drink Champs in their typically colorful and stylish fits. The City Girls spoke a lot about Miami as a whole, their personal experiences in it, and how much they represent the culture there. In fun fashion, the duo also addressed viral female rap hits and spoke on them being the new trendsetters in hip-hop. Given that they were among the artists that started this contemporary wave and are working hard on releasing new music right now, hearing them reflect on the journey was quite special.

Finally, Fivio Foreign wrapped up the show, speaking on drill music and his commitment to being a people’s champ. However, the New York MC also spoke to his versatility, particularly when it comes to what he’s learned from collaborations and his artistic mentors. Also, all these rap stars commented on the genre’s current state and journey as a whole, and that triple threat of perspectives was very compelling to compare. Check out the episode below and stay logged into HNHH for more on Drink Champs and these artists.

