curren$y
- MixtapesCurren$y & Trauma Tone Curate Eight New Songs For "Highway 600 (Deluxe)"Wiz Khalifa gets the lone feature out of the new handful of cuts. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsCurren$y, Trauma Tone, And Don Toliver Have The Perfect Track For The Nighttime With "Coming Home"Two clashing voices but the meet in the middle perfectly. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesCurren$y And Trauma Tone Come Through With Woozy Collab Album "Highway 600"Curren$y is back with his fourth tape of the year. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsThe Alchemist, Currensy, Boldy James & Westside Gunn Unleash "No Yeast" RemixA tender cut from Spitta and Uncle Al's 2022 collab album "Continuance" featuring Boldy just got amped up by the Griselda MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesCurren$y Drops Off 21-Track Posse Album "Season Opener" With Jet Life CollectiveThis pushes the group's discography to double-digit records.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCity Girls, Currensy & Fivio Foreign Join Stacked Episode Of "Drink Champs"So much star power in such little time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Shuts Down "Fetti 2" Rumors, Speaks On Currensy RelationshipThe Indiana MC allegedly claimed that the New Orleans native didn't help promote their collab album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCurren$y Says He Has The Most Loyal FansHe does have some loyal fans.By James Jones
- ViralCurren$y Gets Paid In Weed To Perform Specific SongCurren$y got a special green gift at a recent concertBy Ben Mock
- Original ContentJermaine Dupri & Curren$y: "For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1" Album ReviewSouthern powerhouses Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri are finally collaborating on 'For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1.' By Caleb Hardy
- MixtapesLarry June & The Alchemist Team Up For "The Great Escape"Listen to Larry June and The Alchemist's "The Great Escape" featuring Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa and more. By Aron A.
- MixtapesHit-Boy Is Much More Than A Producer On "Surf Or Drown"The heavyweight producer teams up with Curren$y, Nas, Dom Kennedy & more for his latest studio album. By Aron A.
- MusicCurren$y & Jermaine Dupri Set Release Date For "For Motivational Use Only"Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri finally have a release date for their joint project.By Aron A.
- SongsALLBLACK Taps Curren$y For New Song, "Pelicans"The joint track and its music video arrived on Friday (January 13).By Isaac Fontes
- SongsHit-Boy Taps Curren$y For New Single, "Tony Fontana III"The prolific producer continues to hone his skills as an MC with the same craft.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesSmoke DZA Drops Off 8-Track Project, "10,000 HRS" Feat. The Game, Curren$y, & MoreSmoke has stayed busy working on several collaborative releases already this year.By Hayley Hynes