Freddie Gibbs apparently had a lot to get off of his chest this album cycle because he's got bars for a lot of people. We can now add Louisiana rap star Curren$y to that list it seems thanks to these lyrics caught by Complex. The diss starts around the 2:35 mark on track 10 from Alfredo 2, "Gas Station Sushi."

Gangsta Gibbs raps, "Could’ve ran that Fetti by myself, b*tch, I’m the best with AI, yeah / B*tch, keep it G, we like on part three, n****, uh / Go start a Chevy up, don’t start me, n****." It's a pretty solid shot, especially with the double entendres peppered in.

For those who don't know, "fetti" is another word for fentanyl. Freddie is saying that he could move the hard drug efficiently by himself, but it's also a reference to the Fetti album. Remember, back in 2018, he teamed up with Curren$y and The Alchemist for it.

It was a beloved project, and fans were really hoping a second installment would get made. However, they would be sadly disappointed. In 2023, Gibbs went on his burner account on Instagram to share why it wasn't happening.

"N***a sh**ted on our first project," he wrote. "Didn’t shoot one video or do one show. I ain’t get mad, I just subtracted him from the equation and me and Al made another classic [and] went to the Grammys. End of story."

Freddie Gibbs Alfredo 2

But Gibbs didn't run out disses. On the following track, "Lavish Habits," he delivers maybe one of the funniest shots in recent memory. Here, he continues his long-running beef with DJ Akademiks. "I'm still gon' squeeze Akademiks titties, that fat bastard," he raps in one of the first lines.

They have been trading disparaging remarks since the start of the 2020s, and it started with Freddie labeling former label boss Jeezy "irrelevant." Akademiks stood up for the trap legend, sharing similar sentiments about the Indiana native's material. The rest is history, and we are sure the rap reporter will have something to say sooner than later.