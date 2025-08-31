Curren$y Shrugs Off Freddie Gibbs Diss On New Album's Opener

Curren$y just dropped his new album 8/30, which made it very clear from the beginning that he's not stressing out over Freddie Gibbs. His former collaborator dissed him on his own new album, Alfredo 2 with The Alchemist, but don't expect a true showdown here.

On the new project's opener, "Rich Uncle Intro," Spitta responds to the Indiana MC's jabs. Here they are for reference: "Could’ve ran that Fetti by myself, b***h, I’m the best with AI, yeah / B***h, keep it G, we like on part three, n***a / Go start a Chevy up, don’t start me, n***a," Freddie rapped on "Gas Station Sushi." For those unaware, he was referring to Fetti, their 2018 collab project with The Alchemist whose release caused their feud. Freddie felt like the New Orleans rapper didn't do anything to promote their record and brushed the whole thing off.

"Told me start a Chevy, but I brought the Rolls out / Used to be homies, tried to include me in their rollout / Woke up to animosity I ain’t even know about / I turned some 'Office' re-runs on and I zoned out," Curren$y said of Freddie Gibbs on "Rich Uncle Intro." This follows his previous response to Gibbs' shots, which was in the comments section of his producer Cash Fargo's Instagram post dissing Freddie. "We ain’t trippin hahah send me some beats tho," the prolific creative wrote.

Curren$y Freddie Gibbs Beef

Elsewhere, here's what Freddie Gibbs said about the Curren$y beef during a recent interview on The Butcher Block Podcast. "N***a stopped texting back, stopped calling back," he said of his efforts to include his collaborator in Fetti's rollout, such as music videos. "But the n***a was my homie before the fact. But with the motherf***ing business s**t, motherf***er just looked down on me.

Of course, there's a lot of context and interpersonal dynamics here that we as the general public don't know about. We'll see if they ever bury the hatchet one day. For now, it seems like we won't get a Fetti sequel at any point in the future. At least both artists continue to put out amazing work.