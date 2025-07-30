Curren$y Revives His "Andretti" Series With "7/30"

Curren$y hasn't added to his fan-favorite "Andretti" series since 2016, but he's brought it back this year and we are glad he did.

He's sticking to tradition nine years later, which is nice to see. Perhaps to make up for lost time, this is the longest one in terms of tracks at 14, too. The feature list is also stacked for this ceremonious occasion. Jazzy Shavers, B.G., Fendi P, and EastSide KID fill out the guest spots. Star producers on 7/30 include Harry Fraud , Fuse 808 of the 808 Mafia, and Trauma Tone provide the backdrops.

Part of the reason for the anticipation is because this LP is ending the drought that Curren$y's Andretti series has endured. The Jet Life Recordings rapper hasn't given his fan base a new entry since 2016. That year, Spitta Andretti gave us four titles in row from September to December, with them all dropping on the 30th day of each month.

Curren$y may have been called out by his Fetti collaborator Freddie Gibbs , but he's got other things on his plate right now. One of those items would be his new project, 7/30, which is out as of just several hours ago. He's been hyping it up on his social media pages for a few weeks, and it's been generating excitement amongst fans and hip-hop artists alike.

