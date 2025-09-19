Curren$y Delivers Fresh High-Life Raps On Smooth New Album "9/15"

Curren$y is one of the most prolific rappers in the game, and his output has not slowed down at all this year. In March, he reunited a familiar duo, locking back in with Harry Fraud for Never Catch Us, among the most underrated releases of the year so far. On July 30, he dropped 7/30, and a month later, he dropped the appropriately titled 8/30. And now, on September 15, he delivered 9/15.

The newest release is by far the shortest of his 2025 drops, clocking in at 17 minutes. It is even more of the smooth, shiny luxury raps that Curren$y has long been one of the best at making. Lyrically, it won't blow anyone away, but music that is easy to digest and replay is certainly far from a bad thing.

Kino Beats handled the production on 9/15, his latest additions to Curren$y's discography after a couple of spots on his other 2025 albums. Kino's also done work with A$AP Rocky, Benny The Butcher, Pharrell, and many more. Hopefully, these two continue to work together because it's clear that they have strong rapper-producer chemistry that can be further explored on future releases.

Even though we're transitioning into the fall and winter months, this will sound perfect on some car speakers while cruising around in the summer of 2026. A lot of Curren$y's music achieves that sound, and again, Kino Beats really played up the MC's strengths here. Overall, this may not top any year-end lists, but 9/15 is another very worthy entry in a career that now spans nearly 25 years. Give it a listen down below.

Curren$y - 9/15

9/15 tracklist: