Harry Fraud

Real Name
Rory William Quigley
Date of Birth
Jan. 26, 1987 - Age 37
Hometown
Brooklyn, NY
Label
Priority Records, Surf School, Scion AV
Harry Fraud is a record producer from Brooklyn who has worked with many artists on full length albums, but perhaps he's most well-known for his work with French Montana. Among the joint albums he's worked on, he did Flight 2011 (2011) with Chinx Drugz, Rugby Thompson (2012) with Smoke DZA, Cigarette Boats (2012) with Curren$y, and Saaab Stories(2013) with Action Bronson. He also released a solo project called Adrift which featured Danny Brown, Sir Michael Rocks, Trae tha Truth, Kool G Rap, and others. He runs an imprint as well, Surf School.
