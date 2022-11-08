38 Spesh has been going hard over these past few years and there are no signs of slowing down. The Rochester-based rapper unleashed a flurry of music over the past few years, from collaborative projects alongside Elcamino to solo efforts such as Interstate 38 and September’s 7 Shots.

The rapper is on pace to unveil a new body of work in the coming weeks. After linking up with Stove God Cooks on “Speshal,” Spesh came through with a monstrous collaboration with Benny The Butcher and Ransom on “Band Of Brothers.” The Harry Fraud-produced joint finds all three rappers delivering sharp bar work detailing their rise from the streets to cementing their status in hip-hop. “I ain’t waitin’ ’til the label signs me/ I had illegal empires that probably generate the same as Ghazi’s,” Spesh raps. Fraud’s soulful production ties together each rapper’s style perfectly, further proving that he’s one of the most versatile producers in the game.

38 Spesh and Harry Fraud’s forthcoming project, Beyond Belief drops on Nov. 18th.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

That first million dollars gave me courage

I’m Facetiming bosses, talkin’ in the camera like I’m Katie Couric

Can’t hear you, my new Mercedes purrin’

Ain’t a day that I ain’t earn or a favor a n***a ain’t return