If you hear the words "the Butcher comin'" on any given instrumental, you already know that Benny is about to slaughter the track. Since first emerging onto the scene with a slew of mixtapes and effectively-curated projects, the Buffalo-based Griselda collective birthed the careers of Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and of course, Benny The Butcher. Originally going by B.E.N.N.Y, the rapper proceeded to earn his stripes through a slew of hard-hitting mixtapes -- including his four-part American D Boy series.

Before long, the hyper-competitive, intelligent, and hip-hop savvy emcee was developing a reputation as one of the game's best lyricists. In 2018, Benny first started gaining attention with Tana Talk 3 (produced entirely by Alchemist and Daringer). In 2019, Benny fired off an impeccable drop in The Plugs I Met, an album that only served to intensify his buzz. His contributions to Griselda's debut project What Would Chinegun Do, named after Benny's late half-brother, continued to expand on The Butcher's growing legend.

As his cousin Westside Gunn explains it, it was he who taught the young Butcher to rap. " I remember when Benny didn’t even rhyme at all," explains Gunn. "He was the little cousin! I taught him how to rap, you know what I’m saying?" Now, the times have changed, and Benny's bars have been co-signed by the likes of Jay-Z, Eminem, Nas, Pusha T, Black Thought Royce Da 5'9" Raekwon, and Drake. With his own Black Soprano Family imprint steadily rising, don't be surprised to see Benny The Butcher carve his way into the annals of hip-hop history one incendiary bar at a time.