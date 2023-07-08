Valee, Harry Fraud, and Action Bronson just showed off some great chemistry on their new single, aptly titled “Vibrant.” Not only do the beat and bars give off that vibe, but it also continues a bit of a prolific streak for Fraud in particular these past few weeks. Just last Friday, he teamed up with Curren$y for the full-length project VICES, which made for a versatile and compelling team-up. Hopefully this new collaboration isn’t the last that features these players together, as Valee and Bronson do a great job of fitting the instrumental in their own unique ways. In addition, it’s a fitting track for the summer months, with its crisp sample and laidback flows and bars.

Moreover, the beat here is based on an enveloping and soulful pitched-up sample with ear-grabbing vocal chops and soaring singing. The light guitar strums are what give “Vibrant” its most potent vibrance, giving it a sun-soaked feeling. Also, the bright keys that flutter in the background and the crisp and steady drum pattern complete the song’s summery vibes. On that bed of sounds, Valee and Action Bronson both give their own unique takes as far as delivery and flow. Whereas the Chicago native chose a more unorthodox flow and deflated delivery, the New York MC sounds more animated and floats with a classic East Coast rhyme pattern.

Valee, Harry Fraud & Action Bronson’s “Vibrant”

Lyrically, the track aims to recreate the production’s blissfulness with opulent references, cheeky lines, and luxurious name-drops. Gucci outfits, all-inclusive stays, baby blue Vlone, camel skin bongos, F-150s, and caviar take center stage. While it might not be the most exciting song in the world, repeat listens will entrance you if the first one doesn’t do so already. If you haven’t heard “Vibrant” yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some standout lines below. For more great hip-hop each week and the latest on Valee, Action Bronson, and Harry Fraud, come back to HNHH.

Quotable Lyrics

Make the Mazda Miata spin (Skrr)

Like a karate kick from the Karate Kid (Uh)

Land Rov’, Ganjaj and Basmati on my bib (Uh-huh)

Lookin’ like a solid wall of brick (Uh)

