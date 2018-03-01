Armed only with his yorkie puppy and an infinite amount of flows, Valee is quietly making some of the most compelling rap music out there today. Valee never raises his voice higher than you would if you were at church, and he doesn’t need to. Rather than relying on hype to attract listeners, Valee raps with a unique delivery on every single song, and with so much conviction that you believe it. You can take “Shell”, Valee’s most popular song, as an example. What he’s saying isn’t exactly revolutionary, but he punctuates every line in a way that forces you to vibe at his pace.

Valee is signed for Pusha T’s G.O.O.D. Music label, so there’s no doubt that Valee has big things in store.

Photo Credit: Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images for SXSW