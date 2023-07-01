Valee & Harry Fraud Team Up For New Album, “Virtuoso”

One of the most influential but under appreciated MCs in the game is back with a new project with a star producer. Moreover, Valee and Harry Fraud teamed up for a full-length and delivered eleven excellent trap cuts on Virtuoso, which fans had been waiting on for a while. Before this album’s release, the duo released a few singles in anticipation, including “Watermelon Automobile” with Saba and MAVI and “Vibrant” with Action Bronson. Considering the impact of the Chicago MC’s flow and his versatility as an artist, many wondered what this new tape would take shape as. Now we know that it’s an eclectic, laidback, but nonetheless intoxicating collection of minimal trap cuts, with some more chilled-out or old-school sounds in the mix as well.

In fact, the aforementioned single “Vibrant” is a great example of Virtuoso‘s variety and multi-faceted appeal. Whereas other cuts like “Dutty Laundry” focus on woozy trap beats, this song is more of a classic hip-hop cut that emphasizes the genre’s fundamentals- and highlights each musician’s talents to a tee. Creative wordplay, confident flows, heavy sample-based production and loops, and soulful chops make for an immediate highlight. Throughout the tracklist, you have plenty of examples of Valee’s more hype fare (like “Yea But Um”) and more restrained jams (such as “WTF” with Twista).

Valee’s Virtuoso With Harry Fraud: Stream

Meanwhile, other features on this project include 03 Greedo, Z Money, and RXKNephew. Harry Fraud knows exactly how to highlight these voices, providing more crips and detailed instrumentals that still work well with the rapper’s previous discography. Overall, don’t sleep on Virtuoso, as it might just hold some of your favorite minimal and ethereal hip-hop cuts so far in the year. If you haven’t heard the project yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service and peep the tracklist below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news on Valee and Harry Fraud, and for more great hip-hop each week.

Tracklist

1. Sea Bass

2. About That (feat. 03 Greedo)

3. Yea But Um

4. Vibrant (with Action Bronson)

5. Uppity (feat. Z Money)

6. Dutty Laundry

7. Not Right Now (feat. RXKNephew)

8. WTF (feat. Twista)

9. Washington Wizard

10. Watermelon Automobile (feat. Saba & MAVI)

11. Ufillme

