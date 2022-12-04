trap music
- MixtapesYung Bans Comes Back With New Album, "Vol. 6"The St. Louis native returned with his first new mixtape in four years, and it's a welcome return to his psychedelic style.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music2 Chainz’s 7 Most Underrated TracksRevisiting 2 Chainz’s deep cuts since his time in Playaz Circle, until now.By Demi Phillips
- MusicT.I.'s Sophomore Album "Trap Muzik" Turns 20"Trap Muzik" helped define the sound of Southern hip hop during the early 2000s.
By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicT.I. Salutes Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby & More For Innovating In The Trap GenreThe Atlanta legend reflected on the 20-year anniversary of his landmark project, "Trap Muzik."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesValee & Harry Fraud Team Up For New Album, "Virtuoso"Saba, MAVI, 03 Greedo, RXKNephew, Twista, and more show up on this vibrant and flow-focused project.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMurda Beatz: Powerhouse Producer Dominating TrapMurda Beatz’s unique approach to hip hop production and prolific output have earned him the position as a powerhouse producer dominating trap music.By Wyatt Westlake
- MixtapesRylo Rodriguez Proves He's "Been One" On New AlbumThe 4PF artist came through of 19 tracks of what he does best with some notable features.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralWho Created Trap Soul? Twitter Debates Drake, Bryson Tiller, Or Kirko BangzNo matter who originated the sub-genre, it's undeniable that these three names (and many others) all helped push it forward.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentMaster P's Best Albums RankedFrom street anthems to commercial best sellers, here are the five best albums from Master P.By Chris Mobley
- Original ContentTrap Music In Atlanta: From T.I To Lil Nas XThere are far too many trap artists to include, so we're taking a look at some of its pioneers and how trap has reached a global audience.By Hanen Musa
- SongsEST Gee Reflects On Being "Undefeated" In New TrackEst Gee's latest single is a raw reflection on overcoming challenges.By Diya Singhvi
- SongsBigXthaPlug Gives A "Primetime" Show On New SongThe Dallas, Texas rising star dropped an epic and instrumentally layered piece of hyped Southern hip-hop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesZaytoven Drops Off "Only One"Zaytoven unloads "Only One" to start the new year. By Aron A.
- MixtapesIAMSU! Releases Bouncy EP, "Out The Blue"The Richmond, California native gifted fans with one more project before the end of the year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesNoCap Releases New Mixtape, "The Main Bird"After sample clearance issues cut the 16-track album down to seven, the Alabama rapper is holding fans over with the cuts that are ready to go.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSmoke DZA & Curren$y Deliver "Park Bench Blues"The two veteran spitters have linked again over a nice blend of smooth melodies and hard drums.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Songs$UICIDEBOY$ & Germ Say That "My Swisher Sweet, But My Sig Sauer"Relentless flows, record scratching, and distorted synths are all over the latest track from Germ and the New Orleans duo.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsNardo Wick, G Herbo, Babyface Ray & Big30 Link With FaZe Kaysan For "Plenty"With FaZe Kaysan behind the board, a supergroup of some of the hardest street trap artists today came correct with great verses.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSheck Wes Brings The "PAIN!" On New SingleThe "Mo Bamba" hitmaker's making fresh waves recently, and this short but high-impact track is no exception.By Gabriel Bras Nevares