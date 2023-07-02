4PF artist Rylo Rodriguez is back with his latest album, released on Friday (June 30), titled Been One. If you’re already a fan of the Alabama rapper’s style, beat selection, delivery, and stream-of-consciousness flows, then we have very good news for you. Across 19 tracks, Rylo delivers a nice split between more introspective cuts and punchy, fast-tempo bangers that keep the tracklist experience pretty dynamic. Also, it’s clear that he came a long way from some of his previous singles, such as the early 2022 release of “Set Me Free.” As such, this is a consistent albeit elongated album that speaks to his strengths as an MC.

For example, the 29-year-old comes through with a lot of faster rhymes and hardened delivery over banging beats like “Unf**kwitable” and the EST Gee-assisted “On Da Floor.” Furthermore, these tracks represent the braggadocious and hungry sides of the street duality he delves into on Been One. On the other hand, Rylo Rodriguez also comes through with more melodic or low-key performances on tracks like “Room Comfort,” featuring Fridayy and Lil Durk. Others like “Thang For You” with NoCap and “Free Game” see him sharpening his pen with a little more topical focus. In addition, there are some tracks that fit somewhere in between like the Lil Yachty collab “Taylor Port Junkie.”

Rylo Rodriguez’s Been One

Unfortunately, Rylo had to battle a lot of demons on his way to the top, which he addresses on Been One. However, with the hunger and skill that he displays on this album, he will likely continue to see success in his lane and keep honing his hit-making skills while doing so. If you haven’t heard the new project yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service and check out the tracklist below. Also, stick around on HNHH for more on Rylo Rodriguez and the latest great releases in hip-hop.

Tracklist

1. System

2. On Da Floor (feat. EST Gee)

3. Right

4. Real Type (feat. Lil Baby)

5. You’ll Find the One

6. Free Game

7. On The Run

8. Unf**kwitable

9. Room Comfort (feat. Friday and Lil Durk)

10. Taylor Port Junkie (feat. Lil Yachty)

11. Heartless

12. Equal Dirt

13. Digital Pictures

14. End of the Road

15. Leaks

16. Ah Never Be The Same

17. You Should

18. Thang For You (feat. NoCap)

19. X-Hausted (feat. Lil Poppa)

