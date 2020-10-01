4PF
- MixtapesRylo Rodriguez Proves He's "Been One" On New AlbumThe 4PF artist came through of 19 tracks of what he does best with some notable features.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Baby Has New Music Coming Soon, He ConfirmsThe Atlanta MC asked fans to give him a date... and hopefully he'll deliver.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Baby Announces "It's Only Us" Summer Tour With GloRilla, The Kid LAROI & MoreGloRilla, The Kid LAROI, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up, and Hunxho will join the Atlanta MC on the road this summer, and tickets go on sale this Thursday, April 13.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Baby's 4PF Artist Rylo Rodriguez Admits $4K A Week Lean HabitMany fans are shocked by his admission, with some taking the extra step to express concern for his habits and well-being.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJayden Myrick Convicted Of Murder, Testifies He's A Member Of 4PF: ReportIn the separate YSL case, Myrick is accused of attempting to shank YFN Lucci in jail. He admits to being affiliated with Nine Trey & YSL.By Erika Marie
- NewsLil Baby's Artist Dirty Tay Charged In Shooting Of 3-Year-Old: ReportThe rapper is signed to Lil Baby's label and has denied the allegations. The toddler was reportedly shot in the head during a drive-by.By Erika Marie
- ReviewsLil Durk & Lil Baby "The Voice Of The Heroes" ReviewLil Baby and Lil Durk build off their consistency as solo and feature artists to achieve what few rappers of their stature have done effectively on a collaborative project -- complement each other. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Durk & Lil Baby Are "The Voice Of The Heroes" On New Album: Early ReactionsWhat do you think about "The Voice of the Heroes" so far?By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Baby Catches Rylo Rodriguez Sleeping While Standing UpFollowing a similar situation with 42 Dugg, Lil Baby's slump cam finds Rylo Rodriguez.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicLil Baby Signs New Artist To 4PFLil Baby officially signs Chalynn Moneè to the 4PF roster.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Baby Expands 4PF Roster With New SigningLil Baby finds a new artist, announcing her possible signing to 4PF.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Baby & Noodah05 Represent 4PF On "Wild Child"Lil Baby's artist Noodah05 releases his new single "Wild Child" featuring the Atlanta rapper.By Alex Zidel