A new court update has some shaking in their boots as a conviction has been handed down. Earlier this year, Young Thug and Gunna were named in an explosive indictment, along with two dozen others. The YSL Records rappers were promptly arrested and charged with a series of gang-related crimes. Investigators have insisted that YSL is a criminal street organization and not only a record label, but Thugger and Gunna’s teams, as well as their supporters, have contested that argument.

After being denied bond for a third time, Gunna’s attorneys continue to push for his release. Both Young Thug and Gunna will face a judge in early 2023, and as we await more news about those trials, it has been reported that one of their alleged associates has admitted to having connections to the YSL gang.

Man convicted of murder admits he’s a YSL gang member on the stand and says he attempted to intimidate witnesses in his own case.



Jayden Myrick has been convicted of all counts in 2018 country club murder. pic.twitter.com/R5X8pON2Ju — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 27, 2022

In 2018, Christian Broder was in Atlanta for a wedding and was standing outside of an event center with others, including his brother, as they waited on an Uber. Then, four teenagers in a vehicle pulled up and robbed the group, but as the assailants left, Broder was said to have followed behind.

He reportedly spoke with then-17-year-old Jayden Myrick, who just held him up with a gun. Broder tried convincing Myrick to return the stolen items, but instead, the teen reportedly said, “Do you really want to die over this?”

Myrick reportedly shot Broder in the stomach, killing the married father.

This is not the big YSL RICO case with Young Thug and Gunna. But Jayden Myrick is a defendant in that case, and his testimony here is almost certainly admissible as evidence in that case. — George Chidi — The Atlanta Objective (@neonflag) October 27, 2022

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Myrick was also named in the separate YSL case as one of two defendants “accused of trying to ‘shank’ rapper YFN Lucci in February at the Fulton County jail.” They also reported a detective testified that Myrick is a member of the Nine Trey Gangsters. That group was infamously involved in Tekashi 6ix9ine’s case as he testified against them.

Myrick was “charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, participating in a criminal street gang and a host of other counts.” Although Myrick denied being involved in the crime, Broder’s relative reportedly pointed him out in a police line-up.

Teen Jayden Myrick, the teen accused of gunning down a father as he waited for an uber is set to go before a judge today.



We're live with the details of the case at 7:30 on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM pic.twitter.com/DbXXdrKYWb — Lauren Pozen (@LaurenPozenNews) July 14, 2018

On the stand, Myrick admitted his gang ties, reportedly saying that he was affiliated with both YSL, Nine Trey, and “currently identifies as a member of 4PF,” also known as Lil Baby’s crew. Myrick alleged that he was introduced to street life by older gang members around the age of 9.

“I was too young to get jumped in,” he said while under oath. ”But as I grew older I was like family to them.”

Myrick learned his fate after a judge handed down a hefty sentence of life without parole, plus three life sentences. He was reportedly convicted on 18 counts. Broader’s siblings addressed the court while holding his ashes.

When Myrick was asked if he had anything to say, he simply stated, “I hope they find the person that killed their family member.”



[via][via]