Alleged YSL Member Stabs YFN Lucci In Prison In New Clip From YSL Trial

Viewer discretion is advised.

Although Young Thug is now a free man and YFN Lucci could soon be free as well, the YSL RICO trial continues with other codefendants. The reason why we mention Lucci's case is because of a new piece of video evidence that surfaced during YSL trial proceedings. For those unaware, he was stabbed by an alleged YSL member, Jayden Myrick (also known as YSL Tripp), in March of 2022 – per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution – before the YSL RICO indictment or arrests had even arrived. This is notable due to the purported feud between both groups. In fact, this incident reportedly contributed heavily to how prosecutors built that case.

Now, prosecutors shared the footage of the YFN Lucci stabbing during the YSL RICO trial on Tuesday (November 5). This was during the testimony of Aaron Wolford, the retired head of Fulton County Jail's security (the prison where Lucci was stabbed), according to journalist Meghann Cuniff. It was the 156th day in the case with two remaining defendants: Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick, also known as Yak Gotti. Prosecutors claim that this supports the notion that YSL members carried out criminal acts on behalf of the collective. Also, they allege that this stabbing resulted in the retaliatory murder of Shymel Drinks, per Cuniff. You can watch footage of the trial below, but viewer discretion is advised.

Furthermore, it's important to make note of Jayden Myrick, the alleged YSL member who stabbed YFN Lucci. The court ordered him to undergo a mental evaluation after he claimed that Donald Trump offered him legal advice. Nevertheless, we still don't know how else there could be overlap between Lucci and YSL's situations. As for the former, a recently reported parole update indicates that he could be out of jail by January of next year.

As for the rest of the YSL trial, a juror recently vowed to oppose the prosecution due to the case's lengthy nature. That remains one of the most controversial parts of this whole legal process, but evidence continues to emerge. We still don't know the timeline for the two remaining codefendants. But YFN Lucci could at least go home soon, if reports are accurate.