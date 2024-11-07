Young Thug Fans Suspect Cop Allegedly Wore His Missing $1.7M Watch To Court

Social media users have a theory about Young Thug's watch.

Young Thug was finally released from prison last week after accepting a plea deal. The rapper's issues may not be completely over, however. According to various reports, his $1.7 million Richard Mille watch is allegedly missing after being seized by authorities following his arrest. Now, social media users have some theories about where it could be. Many of them involve a police officer who recently took the stand in the YSL RICO trial.

In a clip from the courtroom, he's seen wearing a watch that some fans theorize could allegedly be Young Thug's. Of course, this is unconfirmed, but some Instagram users in The Neighborhood Talk's comments are convinced regardless. "Cops be the ones you gotta watch the most sometimes," one of them writes. "Now why would he wear that to court?" someone else wonders.

Social Media Users Think Police Officer Allegedly Stole Young Thug's Richard Mille Watch

Others argue that the watch the police officer is seen wearing in the clip can't the same watch that Young Thug is missing. Either way, his supporters are having a field day with their theories. It looks like Young Thug has more to worry about than a missing watch these days, however, as he's been busy reconnecting with old collaborators and friends following his release from prison.